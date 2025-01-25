Bemidji State Men’s Basketball Defeated by SW Minnesota State in Home Matchup

BSU men’s basketball has returned home after a tough four-game road trip, all of them ending in losses with the final contest a comeback that fell just short by two points.

It brought the Beavers’ away record to 1-8 on the season, but lucky for them, they returned home Friday where they were 4-3 on the year. Bemidji State was hosting the team atop the NSIC standings, 15th-ranked Southwest Minnesota State.

In the first half, the Beavers’ were playing great defense, but the Mustangs would take a six-point lead into the break. Ultimately, Southwest Minnesota State was just too much on the offensive end and defeated Bemidji State 83-66.

John Pecarich led the Beavers in scoring with 16, and John Sutherland added 13.