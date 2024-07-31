Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Jul 31, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Bemidji State Holds Big Schools Football Camp
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Sports
Bemidji Blue Ox Baseball Defeats Bucks 12-2 in Final Matchup of Season
Sports
The 100th Birchmont Highlights: Women’s Championship, Men’s Semifinals & Championship
Sports
The 100th Birchmont: Men’s Quarterfinals, Women’s Semifinals, and Junior 12U Champion
Sports
The 100th Birchmont Highlights: Women’s Quarterfinals, Men’s Round of 16
Scroll To Top