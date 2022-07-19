Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State Hockey Icon R.H. “Bob” Peters Honored with Celebration of Life

Chaz MootzJul. 18 2022

R.H. “Bob” Peters left his mark on Bemidji State University as a coach, administrator, and a teacher. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Peters died at his home. This past Saturday, the legacy that Peters left behind was honored with a standing-room only crowd at the Beaux Arts Ballroom on the campus of Bemidji State.

Family, friends, and several former BSU men’s hockey alums that played under Peters came together to share stories and memories of the “architect” of Bemidji State hockey. As a coach at BSU, Peters spent 34 years with the Beavers from 1966-2001. He won over 700 games, 15 conference titles, and 13 national championships. He guided Bemidji State from a NAIA program to NCAA Division III to NCAA Division II and finally NCAA Division I.

After his coaching tenure, Peters became the athletic director at Bemidji State and was instrumental in beginning the BSU women’s hockey program, along with developing the plans to build the Sanford Center.

Peters was a father figure to hundreds of players that came through the Bemidji State men’s hockey program, and the rink at the Sanford Center was named in his honor, “R.H. ‘Bob’ Peters Rink.”

