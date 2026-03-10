Bemidji State Football Releases 100th Anniversary Schedule for Fall 2026

The fall of 2026 will mark the 100th anniversary season of BSU football, and the Beavers have released their slate of 11 games.

For the third straight year, and for the second time at home, they will open with non-conference opponent Michigan Tech. The remaining 10 games will be NSIC match-ups.

This season, Bemidji State drops their game with Augustana but renews their rivalry with Minnesota State, albeit on the road. They will host rivals Minnesota State-Moorhead and Minnesota Duluth on back-to-back weekends for their final two home games of the regular season. It’s the first time the Beavers will host the Dragons in three years, and the last time in four years they’ve hosted the Bulldogs.

Full 2026 BSU Football Schedule: