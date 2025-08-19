Bemidji State Football Ranked 19th in D2Football.com Preseason Poll

The latest preseason football poll just dropped, and Bemidji State is once again in the top 25.

D2Football.com ranked the Beavers 19th coming into their 2025 campaign after finishing last season 9th in the final rankings. The poll is determined by votes from members of the D2Football.com staff, as well as select members of the media.

BSU joins fifth-ranked Minnesota State and 16th-ranked Augustana as the only NSIC schools in the top 25.