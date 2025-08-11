Bemidji State Football Ranked 16th in Preseason AFCA Coaches Poll

BSU football will begin the 2025 season ranked 16th in the country in the AFCA Preseason Coaches Poll.

They are one of three NSIC teams to start the season in the top 25, with Minnesota State at 11th and Augustana at 23rd. Minnesota Duluth is just outside the top 25 and receiving votes.

Bemidji State was ranked 13th in final poll of last year after their historic run to the NCAA Quarterfinals. It’s the Beavers’ second highest ranking to start a season after being ranked 10th to start 2023.