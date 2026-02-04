Bemidji State Football Has 30 Commits Ink Their Names on National Signing Day

The 2025 season ended earlier than expected for Bemidji State football. The Beavers finished with a sub-.500 record and missed the NCAA playoffs for the first time in four years.

However, that just meant the coaches were on the recruiting trail a little sooner than usual. On National Signing Day on Wednesday, BSU introduced some of the newest Beavers who will “grind the axe” in 2026.

At the BSU National Signing Day press conference, head coach Brent Bolte did not mince words about last season. “I’ll be quite honest with you, last year was miserable. We were frustrated.”

He also made clear their plan to get back to their roots at Bemidji State.

“We talk about the ‘grind the axe’ and getting blue-collar kids,” he explained. “I just want tough [expletive] kids. You can put that in the paper and put it on TV, too. Like, we need more of them.”

This year’s haul of 30 signees is one more than last year and has the Beavers buzzing, starting with the offensive line.

“We really did well,” Bolte said. “I think we got some length in this class and a lot of physicality and violence out of that group.”

The Beavers graduate four o-linemen but bring in seven to replace them. Some of the biggest in stature include 6’4″, 280 lb. Mitchell Boeder from Kewaunee, Wisconsin. He, like many others on the list, is a multi-sport athlete.

6’3″, 300 lb. Chris Bridges from Denfeld High School in Duluth and 6’4″, 290 lb. Noah Spears of Maple Grove are two other lineman that could make an impact early. Bemidji State also brought in seven defensive backs to replenish a secondary that graduated four DBs.

“A larger group that’s 24% of our class was in the back half,” said Bolte. “But I think it’s just something that we needed to address and make sure that we’re able to bring some depth back in here and be able to play nickel packages and dime packages and just continue to recruit that way.”

BSU also sought some versatility on both sides of the ball. One of them is Jaxon Bartkowicz, a 6’4″, 225 lb. tight end from Holdingford who was a Minnesota Mr. Football nominee.

“He reminds me out of high school, [former BSU football player] Bryce Duffy, a kid that was kind of a Swiss Army knife that played receiver, tight end,” Bolte said of Bartkowicz. “I would suspect that we’ll push for playing time early in his career just because he’s so athletic. He’s going to be a fun toy to have.”

Albert Karpeh, a team captain from Brainerd that played linebacker for the Warriors, was also recruited for his versatility.

“Really athletic, played multiple positions, twitched up,” Bolte said of Karpeh. “So we’ll see where he ends up. But he had 20-plus sacks in high school, and we’re going to play him kind of that rush-buck position as we look at it.”

And from Karpeh’s perspective, he chose Bemidji State because it just felt like the right fit.

“I love their program,” he told Lakeland News. “They’re very good. I know a lot of my teammates, my former teammates have gone there, so I know everyone there is united and it’s a big family. So it’s kind of like here at Brainerd.”

Bagley wide receiver Ethan Rud and Aitkin offensive lineman Brandon Kunz are the other two area players joining Beaver football next season, a program trying to return to prominence at a national level.

“I don’t know exactly what the preseason rankings and all that stuff are going to be next year,” said Bolte. “But I guarantee you we’re going to put a different product out there and get ready to go. So, I’m excited about this group. They’ve been working really hard.”

The group of 30 commits breaks down like this: