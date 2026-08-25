Bemidji State Football Game Preview: Week 0 vs. Michigan Tech

It’s finally game week for BSU football. The Beavers will kick off their centennial season this Thursday at home, opening with non-conference foe Michigan Tech for the third straight year.

Bemidji State won the first meeting two years ago, beating Tech 19-13 in overtime at home but falling 37-17 in Houghton last season. In the latter game, BSU scored on their opening drive and led 17-16 at the half. The offense would get shutout the remainder of the game, though, only driving into Husky territory twice in six drives after the break.

But one major difference going into Thursday’s contest will be consistency at the quarterback position. Last year, Connor Carver and Zach Romak split reps under center in a dual QB battle. Heading into this game, the Beavers will go with Bart McAninch, who has been the starter since winning the job midway through the 2025 season.

“I’m really just growing into the leadership role, really being ‘The Guy,'” said McAninch. “Honing in on all the little details about the offense was key for me. We really just got to go out and execute. Coach [Jordan Hein] put a great game plan together for us. And really, it’s just about making the plays and making the reads.”

“He earned it last year,” said head coach Brent Bolte of McAninch. “He had to go through some patches just as any freshman or redshirt freshman that was out there in their second year [would]. I think he grew from it. You look at his completion percentage, his control and grasp for the offense. He’s a really good athlete, too, so I feel like with that system, what they’re doing [on offense], they’re a tough match-up.”

The defense had woes of their own, surrendering 21 straight points in the second half while allowing nearly 400 yards of total offense to the Huskies. But BSU went into that game young and inexperienced with only three returning starters, while this season they will return five of their top 10 tacklers. And that doesn’t include the return of nose tackle Nah’Shawn Keith, who had six tackles versus Tech before suffering a season-ending MCL tear.

“For me, it’s a big game because I got hurt [last year],” said Keith. “I didn’t get to finish out what I started, so I’m looking forward to finishing it this time. My teammates held me accountable to going to rehab, doing everything right, the little things. So, I’m like very excited to get back with the guys.”

He continued, “I think we have a good team. [The] Gang Green [defense] was missing. We got a lot of key pieces to our defense [back], we got hurt last year. This year we revamped. We’re just trying to get back to the little things, doing the little things right, and then just playing our brand of football.”

Coach Bolte was pleased as well with the effort the team put in during fall camp to get themselves ready for their upcoming opponent, especially after the pointed questions he had for the squad after finishing 4-7 last season.

“I think these guys took it to heart,” said Bolte. “Like, ‘Where do we want the program to go? Can it get reset to what Bemidji State’s all about and grind the ax? Tough nose, playing a physical, violent brand of football?'”

And he expects Michigan Tech to show up playing the same type of football Thursday at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“They’re kind of a mirror image of what we do with physicality and belief,” he added. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be two good teams going at it.”

Kick off will be at 6 p.m. with the game set to be streamed on Midco Sports Plus. It can also be heard on WMIS 92.1 FM.