Bemidji State Blends Cultures at 51st Annual Festival of Nations

This past weekend was only the second time that Bemidji State University has held its Festival of Nations since the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop hundreds from showing up to experience the blending of many different cultures.

The get-together celebrates cultures, traditions, and diversity, bridging the gap between community members and global heritage from a mix of domestic and international students and faculty.

“There’s a lot that you can learn from somebody from across the world,” explained Maija Kraus, BSU’s International Student Organization Vice President. “They have a such a different perspective and just a different experience in life that maybe Bemidji is new to, and Bemidji can offer them new things. And so bringing those two worlds together, it can make magic happen.”

BSU’s longest-running multicultural festival has been around for half a century, and this year marked the 51st annual celebration.

“I look forward to this every year because I get to see all the people that we impact and all the people that impact us,” added Kraus.

“I just really think that it honestly makes the world better, you know?” said ISO President Juliana Nixon when asked why these festivals are important. “It kind of reminds everyone that though we have different cultures, we have different backgrounds and everything—we’re all just, you know, human beings. We have our own personalities. We click together, we can have fun together. I just think that it’s really nice to just inculcate that environment and culture with each other.”

Students cooked and baked traditional foods from all over the world. And on top of all of the food and the dancing, there were other traditional practices attendees could see, such as henna.

The festival is intended for the students just as much as it is the Bemidji community.

“We get to actually spend time with ourselves as international students,” said Nixon. “I feel like we’re always so busy and occupied with so many things, but events like this bring us together and we can actually share culture through meals, music, dance, and art. Just, you know, having fun together.”

The event was also sponsored by several local businesses with raffles and giveaways. The fundraising went back to help support the event and the International Student Organization.