Apr 19, 2025 | By: Madeleine Smith

Bemidji State Baseball Falls to Northern State in Double Header

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Mikes Roofing Ad

Easter First City

Giovannis Pizza

Related News

Sports

Bemidji Softball Defeats Grand Rapids 6-4 on the Road

Sports

Brainerd Baseball Falls to Willmar in 8 Innings for 1st Loss of Season

Sports

Brainerd Girls’ Lacrosse Gets 16-1 Win Over Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Tennis Edges Thief River Falls to Stay Unbeaten on Year