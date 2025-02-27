Bemidji State Awarded $1.26 Million Grant to Address STEM Teacher Shortages

Earlier this month, Bemidji State University was awarded a $1.26 million grant from the National Science Foundation to try and help address Minnesota’s STEM teacher shortages. The money from the Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program is for students who are double majoring in a STEM program as well as K-12 education.

“The scholarship includes everything that it costs to go to school: tuition, books, fees, room, board, and even a living stipend for them,” explained Jenna O’Dell, BSU’s Robert Noyce Grant Principal Investigator.

“The students have reported it made them better students as undergrads, so they are able to get through their courses and be more successful there,” said BSU Professor of Mathematics Education Todd Frauenholtz. “And then going into teaching, it’s a tough job to transition from being a college student to being a teacher responsible for a group of adolescents.”

On top of paying for students’ final two years of education, the grant provides a learning community both while the student is in school as well as with monthly meetings for at least two years after graduating.

“Most teachers end their careers within the first couple of years out in the field because they don’t have enough support, and it’s really difficult,” explained BSU Associate Professor of Social Work Rebecca Hoffman. “So, understanding what we’re asking of teachers and meeting them there with this level of support is critical, especially in rural Minnesota.”

Rural Minnesota has been battling a severe STEM teacher shortage for the past several years.

“We have a school district in our county that has put out for a chemistry teacher for the last five years, and they did not have anyone apply,” said O’Dell.

BSU received a Robert Noyce grant several years ago, and out of the 20 students who went through the program, 18 are currently teaching in elementary or secondary education in Minnesota.

“I have kids in our K-12 schools,” said Frauenholtz. “I want them to have excellent teachers. And I know it’s tough for our school districts to find good teachers. So if we can grow them right here in Bemidji for our region, I think that’s a good – a great service that we can provide to our area.”

“If there is any student who [doesn’t] have any idea what to do with their future, think about teaching in the STEM field because there’s a huge demand,” added BSU Assistant Professor of Mathematics Dinush Jayasooriya, “With the demand and with the growth rate, it’s like a guaranteed job opportunity.”

To receive the grant scholarship money, students must teach in a high-need school for one year per semester for which it’s paid. So, if they receive financial compensation for their entire last two years of schooling, then they must teach for at least four years after graduating.