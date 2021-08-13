Bemidji State and Northwest Tech President Faith Hensrud Announces Plan to Retire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Dr. Faith C. Hensrud announced today that she is retiring as president of Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College, effective June 30, 2022.

“The five years I have spent as president of these two institutions has been one of the most fulfilling times of my professional career,” Hensrud said. “In collaboration with a truly excellent faculty and staff at both institutions, we have achieved many remarkable things together. I look forward to all we will accomplish in my final year.”

Hensrud was announced as the BSU and NTC president on April 20, 2016, and assumed the role July 1 of that year.

“I will begin the search to identify the next president of Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College this fall to continue on the deep history and tradition of delivering higher education in the greater Bemidji community.”

Hensrud said she leaves BSU and NTC knowing they are positioned for success in the future.

“I think the past five years have shown that Bemidji State University in Northwest Technical College are extremely strong institutions,” she said. “My time as president has been a wonderful experience as I have had the opportunity to move the institutions forward within this community.”

