Bemidji State Alumni, Jon McTaggart Visits BSU To Discuss All Things Journalism

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 30 2019

President and CEO of American Public Media Group, Minnesota Public Radio and Bemidji state alumni Jon McTaggart visited Bemidji state university today where he discussed several topics and concerns as it pertains to journalism.

Jon stressed the importance for strong leadership in journalism and why accurate reporting matters. He also talked about his experiences in broadcasting, journalism statistics and also gave a few encouraging words for students interested in the field. .

Jon McTaggart states,

“What I certainly noticed is the enthusiasm and the intentionality of the students that are here. I’m always inspired when I get to spend time with students who are interested in media and interested in mass communications and journalism and that sort of thing. So that’s just inspiring to spend time with students who are interested in our field and who are dedicating their future careers to public service and to informing our democracy with journalism. “

