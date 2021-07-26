Bemidji Starts Ban on Non-Essential Water Use
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has declared a drought warning. The city of Bemidji says they’re taking this seriously and will start a non-essential water ban.
In accordance with the City’s Water Supply Plan, on Monday, July 19, the City Council enacted restrictions on non-essential outdoor water use until further notice. The City is required to implement measures to protect its aquifer and reduce water use to 150% of January levels.
Currently, the following are prohibited in Bemidji:
- All irrigation and lawn watering
- Pool filling and any recreational use of water
- Watering of parks, athletic fields, recreation areas
- Power washing
- Outdoor car washing
The city says anyone with an irrigation system should disable it until the ban is lifted. However, they do say hand watering gardens and flowers is allowed.
