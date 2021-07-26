Bemidji Starts Ban on Non-Essential Water Use

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has declared a drought warning. The city of Bemidji says they’re taking this seriously and will start a non-essential water ban.

In accordance with the City’s Water Supply Plan, on Monday, July 19, the City Council enacted restrictions on non-essential outdoor water use until further notice. The City is required to implement measures to protect its aquifer and reduce water use to 150% of January levels.

Currently, the following are prohibited in Bemidji:

All irrigation and lawn watering

Pool filling and any recreational use of water

Watering of parks, athletic fields, recreation areas

Power washing

Outdoor car washing

The city says anyone with an irrigation system should disable it until the ban is lifted. However, they do say hand watering gardens and flowers is allowed.

