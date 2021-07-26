Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Starts Ban on Non-Essential Water Use

Chris BurnsJul. 26 2021

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has declared a drought warning. The city of Bemidji says they’re taking this seriously and will start a non-essential water ban.

In accordance with the City’s Water Supply Plan, on Monday, July 19, the City Council enacted restrictions on non-essential outdoor water use until further notice. The City is required to implement measures to protect its aquifer and reduce water use to 150% of January levels.

Currently, the following are prohibited in Bemidji:

  • All irrigation and lawn watering
  • Pool filling and any recreational use of water
  • Watering of parks, athletic fields, recreation areas
  • Power washing
  • Outdoor car washing

The city says anyone with an irrigation system should disable it until the ban is lifted. However, they do say hand watering gardens and flowers is allowed.

By — Chris Burns

