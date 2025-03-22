Bemidji Speedway Reveals 2025 Special Race Dates at Annual Awards Banquet

On Sunday, there was 241 drivers, crew members, and fans celebrating the 2024 Bemidji Speedway season at their annual awards banquet. There, the Speedway made announcements regarding the upcoming season that is set to open Saturday, May 17th when they host their annual car show and Test and Tune. Additional opportunities for testing will be the following day on May 18th.

The traditional racing opener will be the following Memorial Day weekend on Sunday, May 25th and on Monday, May 26th with the Chicken Shack Nationals and Jack Sparby Memorial.

This year will also see the addition Wissota Streets added to the summer schedule alongside the other usually scheduled classes. Other specials coming to the track include the Wissota Late Models on June 22nd and Paul and Babe’s Tractor Pull on July 26th.

Bemidji Speedway also gave out some hardware and honored last year’s top point-getters at the banquet. Those who finished atop each class in 2024 are: