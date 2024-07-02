Bemidji Speedway Results from June 30, 2024

Bemidji Speedway opened its doors for the summer season a little over a month ago, and there has been plenty of jockeying atop the 2024 points standings.

This past Sunday’s races were no different, and it was a beautiful evening on the track with six classes racing, though Super Stocks had the night off.

In the Mod Fours, Blake Ericksono in the 99 would take the feature win and stay atop the Mod Four season leaderboard 43 points ahead of Ashton Schwinn. But in the Bemidji Mini Stock Feature, the #18 Schwinn was able to pass top qualifier Nick McCann in the final turn to take the checkered flag in a tight race.

In the Wissota Modified, the pole sitter Davey Mills in the 22 would head to victory lane with his second feature win at Bemidji this season, climbing from sixth to fifth in the standings there.

In the other classes, Brandon Puschinsky gets his first ever feature win in the Wissota Pure Stock, but Dustin Puffe remains atop the leaderboard, 29 points head of Austin Carlson.

Cade Johnson won the Wissota Hornet Feature in another first ever feature victory, while second place finisher Jayme Gordon remains atop the Hornet leaderboard.

And in the Midwest Modifieds, Michael Blevin Sr. takes the checkered flag, vaulting him from 13th to 10th in the standings. Skyler Smith and Brennan Schmidt of Bemidji still sit at one and two respectively, separated by just 29 points.