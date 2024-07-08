Bemidji Speedway Results from July 7, 2024

It was a long 4th of July weekend filled with fireworks and festivities, and that certainly carried over to the Bemidji Speedway for Sunday’s races.

It was the First Responder and Salute to Service Night, with all law enforcement, EMS, fire, military, and veterans getting in for free, with some event working the event.

In the Bemidji Mini Stocks feature, Nick McCann in the 50 spent the whole race door-to-door with Justin Honer in the 22H, but Honer held off McCann to the end for his first-ever victory.

The Wissota Super Stocks returned after a week off. Maxwell Dondelinger in the 44 and Brandon Bahr in the 29X shared the pole position, but Dondelinger from Grand Rapids led flag-to-flag to snag his first feature win of the season.

The Wissota Mod Fours feature saw the number 18E, Luke Erlandson from Brainerd, on the pole, and despite several cautions, he would win his first feature of the season at Bemidji.

The final feature of the evening, the Wissota Modifieds, had lots of bumping and a few cautions, but Rick Jacobson from Bemidji in the 7J avoided it all to take his first checkered flag this year.

A few others that made the winner’s circle include Kade Leeper in the #3 in Wissota Pure Stock, #13 Travis Olafson in the Wissota Hornets, and #28S Ryan Schow in the Wissota Midwest Modifieds.

Next week on July 14th, it’s Unified Special Olympics Night featuring the Michael Fullerton 500 race. All Unified athletes get in for free and will be introduced at intermission. All seven classes are planned to race Sunday as well, with heats starting at 5 p.m.