Jul 21, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Bemidji Speedway Results from July 20, 2025
Sunday was Great River Rescue Night at the Bemidji Speedway, and it also marked the final points weekend of July. With just three Sundays left to collect points before the season championship, there was plenty of excitement as racers jockeyed for position in the standings.
Feature Winners – Sunday 7/20/25
- Pure Stocks: #21X Dustin Puffe – Laporte, MN
- Bemidji Mini Stocks: #6 Conrad Schwinn – Little Falls, MN
- Midwest Mods: #10 Michael Blevins Sr. – Hibbing, MN
- Hornets: #13K Russell Kiker Jr. – Brainerd, MN
- Street Stocks: #34J Kolton Brauer – Eyota, MN
- Mod Fours: #4 Dawson Oelrich – Bemidji, MN
- Super Stocks: #57 Dalton Carlson – Cohasset, MN