Jul 7, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Speedway Results for 7-6-25

June was an up-and-down month for the Bemidji Speedway. Between a rainout on June 8th and the severe thunderstorm nearly two weeks later that put everything out of commission, the track was finally able to return to a bit of normalcy last week, away from the disaster that struck the town.

On Sunday, July 6th, Bemidji Speedway got its second straight week of racing with stands packed as they have been all season for First Responders/Veterans & Salute to Service Night. The Michael Fullerton 500 also took place that night.

Feature Winners

  • Midwest Mods: #32B Brennan Schmidt – Bemidji, MN
  • Mini Stocks: #50 Nick McCann – Brainerd, MN
  • Street Stocks: #4 Trey Hess – Grand Forks, ND
  • Pure Stock: #3 Kade Leeper – Guthrie, MN
  • Hornets: #00 Travis Olafson – Wilton, MN
  • Modifieds: #15 Tony Konold – Clear Lake, SD
  • Mod Fours: #18 Ashton Schwinn – Little Falls, MN
  • Super Stocks: #76 Doug Koski – Chisholm, MN

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Gaslin Garage 400x400

Rachel Hagge Web Ad

Web Ads 400x400 9

Related News

Sports

Bemidji Speedway Hosts 5th Annual Michael Fullerton 500 Race

Sports

Bemidji State Begins Athletic Facility Storm Cleanup

Sports

Bemidji Blue Ox Left Without Home After Storm Damage to BSU Baseball Field

Fishing Tips

Fishing Tips 2025: Bobbers