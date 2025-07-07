Bemidji Speedway Results for 7-6-25

June was an up-and-down month for the Bemidji Speedway. Between a rainout on June 8th and the severe thunderstorm nearly two weeks later that put everything out of commission, the track was finally able to return to a bit of normalcy last week, away from the disaster that struck the town.

On Sunday, July 6th, Bemidji Speedway got its second straight week of racing with stands packed as they have been all season for First Responders/Veterans & Salute to Service Night. The Michael Fullerton 500 also took place that night.

Feature Winners