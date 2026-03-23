Bemidji Speedway Honors 2025 Racers at Annual Awards Banquet

Bemidji Speedway hosted its annual banquet on Sunday to honor the previous season’s racers and give updates for the upcoming season.

Laporte’s Dustin Puffe, who drives the 21X, won the 2025 Wissota Pure Stock National Championship and was honored at the dinner. Also winning a national title in Street Stock was Kolton Brauer from Eyota, while Bemidji’s Dawson Oelrich grabbed national Rookie of the Year honors for Mod Fours.

The track points champions from the 2025 season who were recognized as well, with many from the viewing area. The 2026 season begins Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend with the Jack Sparby-Chicken Shack Nationals.

Bemidji Speedway Rookies of the Year

Mini Stocks – Troy Foster

Hornets – Logan Delaney

Pure Stocks – Landon Weeks

Mod Fours – Dawson Oelrich

Street Stocks – Deryk Weleski

Midwest Modifieds – CJ LaValley

Super Stocks – Justin Barsness

Modifieds – Devyn Weleski

Special Honors for Individuals with National Finishes/Awards

Wissota Pure Stocks:

Dustin Puffe was National Champion

Austin Carlson was 4th Nationally

Cade Leeper was 7th Nationally

Alex Berg was 9th Nationally

Mason Smith was 10th Nationally

Wissota Hornets:

Brady Fosso was 3rd Nationally

Russell Kiker Jr was 4th Nationally

Wissota Street Stocks:

Kolton Brauer was National Champion

Wissota Super Stocks:

Dalton Carlson was 7th Nationally

Wissota Mod Fours:

Dean Larson was 2nd Nationally

Ashton Schwinn was 3rd Nationally

Dawson Oelrich was Rookie of the Year Nationally

2025 Final Top Ten Points Standings at Bemidji Speedway

Bemidji Mini Stocks – 1. Conrad Schwinn, 2. Nick McCann, 3. Cody Bush, 4. Troy Foster, 5. Hayden Engen. 6. Cameron Schwinn, 7. Malachi Albrecht, 8. Cody Myers, 9. Ethan Hunter, 10. Karlie Feda

Wissota Hornets – 1. Russell Kiker Jr. 2. Chad Reller, 3. Brady Fosso, 4. Jada Lore, 5. Ryker Larson, 6. Logan Delaney 7. Jayme Gordon. 8. Aiden Kessler, 9. Travis Olafson, 10. Mateja Dreyer

Wissota Pure Stocks – 1. Dustin Puffe, 2. Kade Leeper 3. Chris Dudley 4. Mason Smith. 5. Alex Berg. 6. Brandon Puschinsky 7. Billy Binkley 8. Austin Carlson 9. Landon Weeks 10. Caylyn Binkley

Wissota Street Stocks – 1. Kolton Brauer 2. Scotty Messner 3. Chris Dudley 4. Billy Binkley 5. Doug VanMill 6. Nick McCann 7. Weston Ramsrud 8. Deryk Weleski 9. Greg Jose 10. Trey Hess

Wissota Mod Fours – 1. Ashton Schwinn 2. Blake Erickson 3. Dawson Oelrich 4. Conrad Schwinn 5. Kevin Bahr 6. Brooke Erickson 7. Christopher Roller 8. Jayden Bahr 9. Dean Larson 10. Connor Bruss

Wissota Midwest Modifieds – 1. Mikey Blevins 2. Skyler Smith 3. Michael Blevins Sr. 4. Landon Gross 5. Sam Blevins 6. Hunter Weeks 7. Travis Klein 8. CJ LaValley 9. Noah Bitz 10. Darrin Lawler

Wissota Super Stocks – 1. Dalton Carlson 2. Cameron Labelle 3. Justin Barsness 4.Nic Lewis 5. Brandon Bahr 6. Alexa Sparby 7. Matt Sparby 8. Faye Lewis 9. Doug Koski 10. John Sharpnack

Wissota Modifieds – 1. Jeff Reed 2. Devyn Weleski 3. Adam Johnson 4. Doyle Erickson 5. Tanner Williamson 6. Josh Beaulieu 7. Alan Olafson 8. Peyton Emerson 9. Lance Schilling 10. Rick Jacobson