Mar 23, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger
Bemidji Speedway Honors 2025 Racers at Annual Awards Banquet
Bemidji Speedway hosted its annual banquet on Sunday to honor the previous season’s racers and give updates for the upcoming season.
Laporte’s Dustin Puffe, who drives the 21X, won the 2025 Wissota Pure Stock National Championship and was honored at the dinner. Also winning a national title in Street Stock was Kolton Brauer from Eyota, while Bemidji’s Dawson Oelrich grabbed national Rookie of the Year honors for Mod Fours.
The track points champions from the 2025 season who were recognized as well, with many from the viewing area. The 2026 season begins Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend with the Jack Sparby-Chicken Shack Nationals.
Bemidji Speedway Rookies of the Year
- Mini Stocks – Troy Foster
- Hornets – Logan Delaney
- Pure Stocks – Landon Weeks
- Mod Fours – Dawson Oelrich
- Street Stocks – Deryk Weleski
- Midwest Modifieds – CJ LaValley
- Super Stocks – Justin Barsness
- Modifieds – Devyn Weleski
Special Honors for Individuals with National Finishes/Awards
Wissota Pure Stocks:
- Dustin Puffe was National Champion
- Austin Carlson was 4th Nationally
- Cade Leeper was 7th Nationally
- Alex Berg was 9th Nationally
- Mason Smith was 10th Nationally
Wissota Hornets:
- Brady Fosso was 3rd Nationally
- Russell Kiker Jr was 4th Nationally
Wissota Street Stocks:
- Kolton Brauer was National Champion
Wissota Super Stocks:
- Dalton Carlson was 7th Nationally
Wissota Mod Fours:
- Dean Larson was 2nd Nationally
- Ashton Schwinn was 3rd Nationally
- Dawson Oelrich was Rookie of the Year Nationally
2025 Final Top Ten Points Standings at Bemidji Speedway
Bemidji Mini Stocks – 1. Conrad Schwinn, 2. Nick McCann, 3. Cody Bush, 4. Troy Foster, 5. Hayden Engen. 6. Cameron Schwinn, 7. Malachi Albrecht, 8. Cody Myers, 9. Ethan Hunter, 10. Karlie Feda
Wissota Hornets – 1. Russell Kiker Jr. 2. Chad Reller, 3. Brady Fosso, 4. Jada Lore, 5. Ryker Larson, 6. Logan Delaney 7. Jayme Gordon. 8. Aiden Kessler, 9. Travis Olafson, 10. Mateja Dreyer
Wissota Pure Stocks – 1. Dustin Puffe, 2. Kade Leeper 3. Chris Dudley 4. Mason Smith. 5. Alex Berg. 6. Brandon Puschinsky 7. Billy Binkley 8. Austin Carlson 9. Landon Weeks 10. Caylyn Binkley
Wissota Street Stocks – 1. Kolton Brauer 2. Scotty Messner 3. Chris Dudley 4. Billy Binkley 5. Doug VanMill 6. Nick McCann 7. Weston Ramsrud 8. Deryk Weleski 9. Greg Jose 10. Trey Hess
Wissota Mod Fours – 1. Ashton Schwinn 2. Blake Erickson 3. Dawson Oelrich 4. Conrad Schwinn 5. Kevin Bahr 6. Brooke Erickson 7. Christopher Roller 8. Jayden Bahr 9. Dean Larson 10. Connor Bruss
Wissota Midwest Modifieds – 1. Mikey Blevins 2. Skyler Smith 3. Michael Blevins Sr. 4. Landon Gross 5. Sam Blevins 6. Hunter Weeks 7. Travis Klein 8. CJ LaValley 9. Noah Bitz 10. Darrin Lawler
Wissota Super Stocks – 1. Dalton Carlson 2. Cameron Labelle 3. Justin Barsness 4.Nic Lewis 5. Brandon Bahr 6. Alexa Sparby 7. Matt Sparby 8. Faye Lewis 9. Doug Koski 10. John Sharpnack
Wissota Modifieds – 1. Jeff Reed 2. Devyn Weleski 3. Adam Johnson 4. Doyle Erickson 5. Tanner Williamson 6. Josh Beaulieu 7. Alan Olafson 8. Peyton Emerson 9. Lance Schilling 10. Rick Jacobson