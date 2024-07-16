Bemidji Speedway Holds 4th Annual Michael Fullerton 500 Race on Unified Special Olympics Night

Bemidji Speedway hosted their annual Unified Special Olympics Night this past Sunday, and between the heats and features that evening, one Unified athlete was able to live out his dream of racing.

The local raceway may not be as famous as Daytona, nor as big as Indy. It’s just a small dirt track in northern Minnesota, but it means everything to Michael Fullerton.

“You tell him, ‘Hey, want to go to the races?’ We’re out the door and going and he just enjoys it,” said Matt Fullerton, Michael’s father and driver of the Modified #1 car. “Everyone around here is awesome. It takes a family and we have a racing family.”

Growing up working on cars and watching that family race, Michael fell in love with motorsports. However, due to a cognitive and physical disability, he was unable to drive a car of his own. But that didn’t stop him from trying.

“It just happened,” Josh Berg, the #35B Pure Stock driver, said of the first time he gave Michael a ride. “Michael got in our car and backing off the trailer he’d ride in it. He would get in, I’d go on the other side and give him a ride in the race car. That’s all I had to do is give him a ride in a race car.”

The family that is Bemidji Speedway too k notice of his passion and in 2021 created the Michael Fullerton 500, making Michael’s dream of racing a reality.

“It means the world to us,” said Matt. “This is what he loves to do, so it’s awesome. He can live out his dream one day a year and it makes his whole summer.”

The race is also special for Michael’s favorite driver, Josh Berg. He’s taking this year off after winning the Wissota Pure Stock national championship last season, but pulled his car out on Sunday just so he could drive Michael.

“It’s good for all kids to be able to enjoy what they want to enjoy,” said an emotional Berg. “This is his favorite sport. You should see him when we pull in with the race car. It’s great, it’s my favorite thing. It’s why I race.”

For the fourth straight year, Michael took the checkered flag. And while it may not have been at Daytona or Indianapolis, this victory, on a small dirt track in northern Minnesota, means just as much.

“It’s awesome,” said Matt. “For him to raise the flag and stuff and be happy and cheering – yeah, it’s the coolest thing ever.”

“It shows them that they can do anything they want to do,” added Berg. “You know? It’s great.”