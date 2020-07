Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After a seven-week delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the return of racing took place on Sunday at the Bemidji Speedway. Also on Sunday, Brainerd International Raceway welcomed back spectators for the first time in two months. Both the Bemidji Speedway and B-I-R were excited to somewhat return to normalcy this weekend.