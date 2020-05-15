Bemidji Special Olympics Opts for Virtual Games

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Special Olympics are a chance for people of all abilities to get moving and active. This year, things are looking a little different as the games move online.

The Special Olympics summer games in St. Paul have been canceled this year due to COVID-19. They instead have chosen to move to an online platform so people still have a chance to get involved in the many different events. There are 13 different events including basketball, track and field, and gymnastics.

With the athletes competing at home, it is a perfect opportunity for a community to get involved. Submissions are open for all, so family and friends are welcome to submit scores as well. Participants are encouraged to submit their best scores online, but there is an offline program available as well for those with a lack of internet access.

Submissions are open until the 18th of May. Instead of a medal ceremony, there will be an online mosaic honoring all of the athletes who participate.

