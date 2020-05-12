Bemidji Special Olympics 2020 Virtual Games Starts Now Through May 18th
The Bemidji Special Olympics had to cancel the in person games for this year due to the Pandemic but now, the games will continue virtually.
The Committee released the following information on how to join:
“Bemidji Special Olympics encourages all members of the community to virtually compete in any of the 19 events offered. Special Olympics Minnesota encourages all participants to practice and compete in these activities on your own at home to follow social distancing and stay at home guidelines. Participation in the 2020 Virtual Summer Games can be done in three steps. First, go to the 2020 Virtual Games website www.summer.
