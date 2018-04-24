Bemidji Softball Splits Doubleheader With Detroit Lakes

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More
my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More
There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More
Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More