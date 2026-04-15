Bemidji Softball Shuts Out Duluth Denfeld in Home Opener

What separates the good teams from the great ones is their response to adversity.

After dropping their first two games of the season to Sauk Rapids-Rice and Wayzata, Bemidji softball responded by getting a 11-4 win over St. Cloud this past Saturday. The Lumberjacks were hoping to continue that response in their home opener on Wednesday, where they took on Duluth Denfeld.

Bemidji went on to win 9-0. Karley LaZella also got it done in the circle, tossing a two-hit shutout.