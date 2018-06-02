Bemidji Softball Makes State For First Time In School History

After losing yesterday, the Bemidji softball team had one more chance to defeat Sartell-St. Stephen and win their first section title in school history and make it to state.

After escaping through the first inning with just 1-0 deficit, the Lumberjacks’ bats went to work. Evette Morgan launched a three-run home run in the second inning which proved to be the difference as Bemidji won 11-2.

Watch extended highlights of the team’s victory below.