Bemidji Softball Makes State For First Time In School History
After losing yesterday, the Bemidji softball team had one more chance to defeat Sartell-St. Stephen and win their first section title in school history and make it to state.
After escaping through the first inning with just 1-0 deficit, the Lumberjacks’ bats went to work. Evette Morgan launched a three-run home run in the second inning which proved to be the difference as Bemidji won 11-2.
Watch extended highlights of the team’s victory below.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More
I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More
Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More
I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More