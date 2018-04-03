Bemidji Softball Hopes Youth Helps Them Compete In 2018
Coming off an 8-13 season, the Lumberjacks graduated nine seniors and will now turn to their youth to fill in those roles. They do return some key pieces including senior outfielder Samantha Edlund and junior shortstop Evette Morgan, and are ready to slide right into contention and compete in the section.
