Bemidji Softball Complex Strikes Naming Rights Deal

The Bemidji Softball Complex has a new look and a new name.

The facility, now known as the West Fraser Softball Complex, got a facelift thanks to a naming rights agreement between the Bemidji Girls Fastpitch Softball Association and West Fraser Timber Company.

“West Fraser believes that every person is important,” said Jeremy Buck, West Fraser Bemidji Mill Interim GM. “Core values, some of them are safety, competitiveness, teamwork, and having fun. So this organization embodies all of those things.”

“Well, Bemidji Fastpitch Softball is growing on its own with the amount of girls that are coming out to play. We want to meet that demand and provide the best opportunity in our area for these girls to play,” explained Caralee Nowak, Media and Sponsorship Coordinator for the Bemidji Girls Fastpitch Softball Association. “The partnership with West Fraser just reinforces the ability to do that, and it’s such a great partnership and it’s the businesses in this community that help these programs grow and make it possible for our youth to thrive.”

The renovations to the softball complex came just in time for the 26th annual Bemidji Blaze tournament. The competition, taking place this weekend, will host 76 teams across multiple divisions spanning from 10U to 18U.