Bemidji Sleigh Rides For Food Shelf Cancelled

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Community of Bemidji Food Shelf announced that it will be canceling its fundraising event “Sleigh Rides For Food Shelf”.

The event was supposed to happen on March 22nd but the with recent coronavirus advancement’s, the event has been called off.

The Bemidji Food Shelf asks to please contribute to March FoodShare online at

www.bcfsmn.org or on our Facebook Page. All dollars and pounds of food will stay local

and help our community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today