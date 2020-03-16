Bemidji Sleigh Rides For Food Shelf Cancelled
The Community of Bemidji Food Shelf announced that it will be canceling its fundraising event “Sleigh Rides For Food Shelf”.
The event was supposed to happen on March 22nd but the with recent coronavirus advancement’s, the event has been called off.
The Bemidji Food Shelf asks to please contribute to March FoodShare online at
www.bcfsmn.org or on our Facebook Page. All dollars and pounds of food will stay local
and help our community.
