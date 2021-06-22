Bemidji Sings! Vocal Competition Announced for 2021

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Headwaters Music & Arts celebrates the local musical talent of teens and adults vocalists at Bemidji Sing! Vocal Competition on July 16, 6 pm, at Bemidji State University’s Main Stage. Bemidji Sings! Vocal Competition is an opportunity for amateur singers who live, work, or attend school in Bemidji to compete for cash, prizes, and the chance to compete at the statewide Minnesota Sings Vocal Competition in October in front of a live audience.

Hosted by local singer/songwriter and musician, Eric Carlson, the show highlights 14 finalists in two age groups, 13-20 and 21+. Featured finalists are Chelsea Ottman Rak, Jacob Anderson, Genevieve Oakes, Maya Lindquist, Darolyn Erickson, Ronnie Gustafson, Scott Haugen, Blaine Ludeman, Helen Bartlett, Katelynn Davids, Aspen Tobin, Nikki Bauer, Brandon Beaulieu, and Bri Wright. Judges for the final show are Zaq Swank, Linda Wagner and Caige Jambor. April Aylesworth, 2019 Bemidji finalist and first place Minnesota Sings winner in her age category, will also perform during the July 16 show.

Third place prize in each age category is $75, second place is $150, and first place is $300 + recording time at Supple Studios. The first and second place winner in each category will be eligible to compete at the state-wide Minnesota Sings competition in October.

Headwaters Music & Arts is grateful for the support of Bemidji Sings! local sponsors, including Bemidji Area Arts Endowment, BSU, and Supple Studios.

Admission for the evening is 10 for adults and $5 for youth ages 12 and younger. To purchase your tickets or become a Bemidji Sings! sponsor you can visit their website.

