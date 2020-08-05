Bemidji Sings! Annual Competition to Be Held Virtually This Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Headwaters Music & Arts will be hosting a virtual vocal competition this Thursday for everyone to enjoy.

The first and second place winner in each category will be eligible to compete at the statewide Minnesota Sings competition in September. The third place prize in each age category is $50, second place is $100, and first place is $500 plus recording time at Supple Studios.

You can watch the show on Thursday, August 6th at 7 p.m. on the Headwaters School of Music & the Arts YouTube channel.

