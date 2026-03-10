Bemidji Show Choirs Prep for Final Performances of Season

After Bemidji’s Vocalmotive and La Voce Ballo finished their competitive seasons and earned major awards last Saturday, Bemidji Middle School and High School’s show choirs are preparing for their final performances of the year this coming weekend.

The annual fundraiser helps raise money for the teams’ costumes and transportation to their competitions. The final show of the year is always one big show that brings in the middle school, junior varsity, and varsity show choirs, and with each team having one performance they use all year long for competitions, this weekend will be the last time those themes will be featured on stage.

“Our theme is ‘New Year’s Day,'” explained Vocalmotive senior dance captain Fanella Sommerville. “It’s about changing ourselves for the New Year’s and our goals for what’s to come. My favorite part has been the connections we’ve made on the team. I’ve never been so close to a team in my life, and it’s been really nice to just have that family.”

“Our show is ‘Braving the Wilderness,’ so it’s focused on empowering women and thanking the women that came before us and being that woman for the generation next,” said La Voce Ballo senior Anika Ohnstad.

And for all of the graduating seniors, it will be their last time on stage ever at the high school level.

“I did not think I would be this sad about it,” admitted Vocalmotive senior band captain Holden Stennes. “There’s been so many emotions throughout this season, and it’s just, I have no words for it.”

“It’s like a bittersweet moment,” Ohnstad added. “I really love show choir and it’s a super big part of my life. So, I’m going to be sad that it’s over but I’m also excited to start my next chapter.”

Students will take the stage at the Bemidji High School Auditorium this Friday, Mar. 13 and Saturday, Mar. 14 at 7 p.m. Performers Greg Byers and Theo Brown with The String Showdown will be this year’s featured guests.

On Mar. 7 at the Totino-Grace Show Choir Spectacular, varsity team Vocalmotive was awarded best band, best choreography, best vocals, and grand champion, marking the group’s first sweep since 2022. Junior varsity team La Voce Ballo was awarded grand champion in the prep division and took fourth place overall, beating two other varsity teams.