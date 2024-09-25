Bemidji Sets Preliminary Tax Levy, Discusses Possible Changes to Charter

The preliminary tax levy for the City of Bemidji will now not exceed a single-digit number.

The Bemidji City Council agreed to not go higher than 9.0% for the levy during their work session on Monday evening. The levy was originally set at 10.3%, many council members showed disdain for that number being in the double digits, with some even arguing for a levy as low as 6% or 7%.

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince said at the meeting he discovered some leftover funds to pay for what is being allocated for additional buildings and structures.

“I know we have $1,000,000 sitting from the sale of the Circle K property,” stated Prince. “We certainly have the funds to take from that to do this and still have plenty left over. So why would I build that into the levy? And if I take that 8893 and subtract 400 from it, that puts me at 8593, which puts me in between right around 6%. And I’m willing to give a percent for fudge factor. But I don’t see funding that $400,000 levy because we have other dollars that could do that.”

The city council also held a joint work session with the Bemidji Charter Commission to discuss amendments to the language in the city’s charter. Some proposals were small changes to fix up certain wording in the codes, but the main topic of discussion was about ways to name interim city managers easier, and to possibly implement a code of conduct for the council.

“I spent my entire professional life just about following a code of ethics, so it’s not strange to me to say that we need one and we need one in our public life,” said Mary Ann Reitmeir, a member of the Bemidji Charter Commission. “It’s not to get after people, it’s just to say, these are our standards for how we operate. And I think we can find some commonalities between the city council code of conduct and one for the charter commission as well.

The official tax levy percentage for the City of Bemidji, as well as official updates to the charter, will be set at a future meeting.