Bemidji Set To Host U18 Curling National Championships
Well, you’ve seen it in the Olympics, and now, you could see it in person. The U18 Curling National Championships are set to take center ice in Bemidji from January 21st to January 25th. 12 boys and 12 girls teams from all over the country will battle it out for the gold medal.
For more information on the event, visit the tournament’s web page here.
