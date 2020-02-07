Bemidji Serviceman Returns From Deployment in Emotional Homecoming

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was an emotional homecoming for a Bemidji serviceman Thursday night who surprised his children at a big event in Bemidji.

Chris Settle, who serves in the U.S. Air Force, has three children who happen to be triplets at Bemidji Middle School. He returned home from his fourth deployment earlier than expected on Thursday and surprised his kids at their school’s science fair. With the help of faculty and staff at the school, the surprise was a success.

Settle is hopeful that this will be his last deployment, which makes this surprise worth the tears, smiles, happiness that it brought to his family tonight.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today