Bemidji Serviceman Returns From Deployment in Emotional Homecoming
It was an emotional homecoming for a Bemidji serviceman Thursday night who surprised his children at a big event in Bemidji.
Chris Settle, who serves in the U.S. Air Force, has three children who happen to be triplets at Bemidji Middle School. He returned home from his fourth deployment earlier than expected on Thursday and surprised his kids at their school’s science fair. With the help of faculty and staff at the school, the surprise was a success.
Settle is hopeful that this will be his last deployment, which makes this surprise worth the tears, smiles, happiness that it brought to his family tonight.
