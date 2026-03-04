Bemidji Senior Guard Boschee Named MBCA McDonald Award Finalist

Bemidji guard Jaxon Boschee is one of 15 seniors to be named a Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) McDonald Award finalist. The award is given annually to the most outstanding senior boys’ basketball player of the year in the state of Minnesota.

This season, Boschee broke the Lumberjacks previous career points record of 1,763 set by Jim Jensen in 1978. He would later become the first player in Bemidji High School history to eclipse the 2,000-point mark.