Bemidji Senior Center Offering Tax Assistance

Betsy Melin — Jan. 25 2021

It’s never too early to start thinking about tax season. The Bemidji Senior Center is continuing to offer the help they do each year, but this year will look different to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

For over 20 years the senior center in Bemidji has offered tax help to those who are at a lower income and over the age of 60 in the area. In a typical year, they aid over 1,200 seniors in the area file their tax returns. This year, they are making some changes to their operations to ensure safety.

In addition, all those interested must make an appointment beforehand by calling the Senior Center at (218) 751-8836.

