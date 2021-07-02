Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Senior Center Offering Music Jam Sessions

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 1 2021

It’s not every day that you get to show off your dance moves, but for those at the Bemidji Senior Center, Thursdays are their lucky days.

The music jam sessions are just another way for senior citizens to stay active and continue to do the things they love. Whether it be dancing, singing, or playing an instrument, the program runs on a volunteer basis.

The jam sessions will run every Thursday from 1:00-3:30 PM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

American Red Cross Hosting Blood Drives in Bemidji

Bemidji Steel Company Celebrates Groundbreaking of New Facility

Bemidji Councilman Selected as VP for League of Minnesota Cities Board

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Light up the Lake 5k

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.