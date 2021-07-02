Bemidji Senior Center Offering Music Jam Sessions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s not every day that you get to show off your dance moves, but for those at the Bemidji Senior Center, Thursdays are their lucky days.

The music jam sessions are just another way for senior citizens to stay active and continue to do the things they love. Whether it be dancing, singing, or playing an instrument, the program runs on a volunteer basis.

The jam sessions will run every Thursday from 1:00-3:30 PM.

