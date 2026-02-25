Bemidji Sending 4 Boys, 3 Girls to Individual State Wrestling Tournament

The individual state wrestling tournament begins tomorrow, and Bemidji qualified four boys and three girls to wrestle on the mats at Grand Casino Arena.

Junior Taylor Merschman was the lone section champ for the Lady Lumberjacks, winning the 8A title at 106 lb., her third section title after winning at 100 lb. in 2024 and 2025. Also heading to state for the girls is junior heavyweight Mercy McIntyre, who qualified in her first year wrestling. She will be joined by junior Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm, who is making her third appearance in St. Paul.

“It feels good just because I didn’t get [to state] last year,” said Fredriksen-Holm. “I was really upset about it, but I put in the work over this season, so it feels good to get to go back. Honestly, I’m looking forward to seeing what good things my teammates can do down there and what good things I can do—not even just the girls’ side of things, but also what the boys can do.”

She added, “The goal is to place higher than I did two years ago. And so, I just need to have a good attitude and not worry about it too much.”

For the boys, sophomore Ozzie Hanks qualified for state at 107 lb., while junior Nehemiah Schwinghammer returns this year as a heavyweight. Seniors Nick Strand and Gabe Morin both won their fourth straight section titles in their respective weight classes and now, for the final time in their careers, will try to bring home an individual state title.

“95% of it’s mental,” said Strand. “You’ve put in all the work, all throughout the year, so the condition your body is in right now, it doesn’t matter what you do from now on. In the hindsight, it’s all mental at this point, so having a good mentality on everything.”

He continued, “I treat all my opponents the same no matter their record, their size. I got my game plan going into it and I’m gonna stick to it.”

“It’s obviously hard every year to get through that tournament, but the main goal is to just go down at state and see how much damage you could do,” said Morin. “State’s a lot more fun. I feel like just letting loose and just having fun out there my last year, see if I get farther than I have before and hopefully get to the finals there.”

The individual round of 16 will be on Friday morning for all boys’ classes and the girls. The quarters and semis will be Friday, Feb. 27 with championship bouts scheduled for the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 28.