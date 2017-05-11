Bemidji Sees Growth As A Regional Center

If you drive around the city of Bemidji, just about anywhere you look, there are orange cones and barriers, a sign of the times that the city of Bemidji has a healthy economic base and is a growing and thriving regional center.

The area that is seeing the most growth is along the Paul Bunyan Drive corridor. With new development popping up along the stretch of roadway, current businesses are redeveloping their property in an effort to stay competitive.

At a time when the retail market is uncertain, Bemidji remains on top. Bemidji has a strong base of retailers that are top performers in their own companies, something that the city of Bemidji takes great pride in.

With a strong retail base, Bemidji is also seeing a housing boom. Currently multiple projects are underway around the area. One of the most noticeable projects is the large South Beach apartment complex on Lake Bemidji’s south shore, but soon a first of its kind condo building will break ground, providing a new way of living for the Bemidji area.

With so many projects about to be completed and set to break ground, Bemidji is on track for another record breaking year.

With expansion in retail and housing, other sectors in the market are expected to see an increase in growth as well.

Constructions on the South Shore Crossing Condos are not scheduled to break ground until this fall. Other projects currently underway include the construction of a Med Express and Tim Hortons.