DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Sees Growth As A Regional Center

Josh Peterson
May. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

If you drive around the city of Bemidji, just about anywhere you look, there are orange cones and barriers, a sign of the times that the city of Bemidji has a healthy economic base and is a growing and thriving regional center.

The area that is seeing the most growth is along the Paul Bunyan Drive corridor. With new development popping up along the stretch of roadway, current businesses are redeveloping their property in an effort to stay competitive.

At a time when the retail market is uncertain, Bemidji remains on top. Bemidji has a strong base of retailers that are top performers in their own companies, something that the city of Bemidji takes great pride in.

With a strong retail base, Bemidji is also seeing a housing boom. Currently multiple projects are underway around the area. One of the most noticeable projects is the large South Beach apartment complex on Lake Bemidji’s south shore, but soon a first of its kind condo building will break ground, providing a new way of living for the Bemidji area.

With so many projects about to be completed and set to break ground, Bemidji is on track for another record breaking year.

With expansion in retail and housing, other sectors in the market are expected to see an increase in growth as well.

Constructions on the South Shore Crossing Condos are not scheduled to break ground until this fall. Other projects currently underway include the construction of a Med Express and Tim Hortons.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Community Spotlight: A 5K For The Community

Highway 2 Resurfacing Project Set To Begin May 15

Lakeland Currents: Great River Rescue

Names Released In School Bus Crash

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Billie Strong said

Slap on the wrist. Would have been a different story if it would have been a Na... Read More

Emily Johnson said

No it won't because kids usually start smoking before 18 they just find people w... Read More

Nita Walker said

I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More

Hyde Algo said

Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More

Latest Story

0

Grand Rapids Considers Changes To Apartment Fire Codes After Fatality

A young woman hurt in a Grand Rapids apartment fire later died from her injuries. The preliminary investigation revealed that the apartment she
Posted on May. 10 2017

Recently Added

Grand Rapids Considers Changes To Apartment Fire Codes After Fatality

Posted on May. 10 2017

Brainerd Boys Tennis Off To Hot Start

Posted on May. 10 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Creamy Mango Pudding

Posted on May. 10 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.