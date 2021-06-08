Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Sculpture Walk Returns With Virtual Tours

Betsy Melin — Jun. 7 2021

The Bemidji Sculpture Walk has returned for the summer. This year, in-person tours are expected to return but in the meantime, there is a new virtual option.

There are 16 new sculptures to see in Bemidji’s downtown as a part of this year’s sculpture walk. The works are largely created by Minnesota artists. Last year, guided tours were canceled due to COVID-19. This year they will return, but there is also a new way to enjoy the art. QR codes placed at each sculpture will give visitors lots of different information about the art and the artist.

This year’s walk will feature two new sculptures from local artist Tim Nelsen, who creates his art out of recycled metal materials. His newest work, “This One Goes to 11”, is a guitar was inspired by the railroad crossing sign he found to use as a central element. The rest of the instrument is also made up of familiar parts.

Nelsen has been taking part in the event for over eight years and is excited to contribute to adding art to Bemidji’s downtown.

All of the pieces featured on the walk are available for purchase. Brochures will be available at the visitors center.

