Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Schools to Continue with Current COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies

Lakeland News — Sep. 20 2021

The Bemidji School District will continue with their current COVID-19 mitigation strategies for the near future.

On Monday night, Superintendent Tim Lutz updated the school board on the current situation. Right now, the district is requiring masks indoors and will continue to do so at least until the county’s 14-day case rate per 10,000 people drops to 29 or fewer cases. The current 14-day case rate is at 73.54.

The goal is to avoid having to go to distance learning like has happened at some school districts with optional mask policies.

So far, in a district of about 5,000 students, 11 teachers and 50 students have tested positive for COVID-19 this school year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Fosston Pastor Dies From Complications of COVID-19

2,474 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Essentia Health Reinstating Visitor Restrictions Across All Hospitals

US Panel Backs COVID-19 Boosters Only for Elderly, High-Risk

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.