Bemidji Schools Change Meal Distributions to Meet Stay-at-Home Needs

A few changes have been made to school meal distribution in Bemidji to meet the governor’s mandate of having fewer people in public buildings and more people at home.

Prior to the changes, meals were distributed Monday through Friday daily, providing one day’s worth of meals, but with the change to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday distribution, community members can now pick up multiple meals at once.

Starting on Friday, food services will include a fully cooked meal that would need to be heated up to add variety to the meals that are provided for students.

