Bemidji School Representatives Plead No More Mandates During Day at the Capitol

Representatives from the Bemidji School District were among those boarding the bus down to St. Paul last Thursday for Bemidji’s 19th Annual Day at the Capitol. Some of the Bemidji School Board’s legislative priorities included maintaining stable funding from the state and asking for some help to pay for currently unfunded mandates.

Bemidji Area Schools superintendent Jeremy Olson said that if you were to ask him how many mandates have been placed on the school district by the state, he would claim to have lost count.

“It’s quite a bit, and when we talk about the economic impact, it’s over $1.3 million of new expenses,” he said during a meeting at a the Capitol.

Bemidji School Board representatives lobbied with state legislators during their day at the Capitol, pleading for no new unfunded mandates and to help fund the current mandates in place, including summertime unemployment for hourly workers, which reportedly costs the school district $550,000 per year.

“Right now, the way it’s stipulated is that there’s some one-time dollars. Once those run out, the cost will be borne by the district,” Olson told Lakeland News. “And so we’re asking for the ability to, either for the state to pick up the tab or the state to allow us to do some type of levy for that to at least cover the cost if this program is going to remain.”

The school board claims that these mandates led to the closure of Central Elementary School five years ago and is one of the reasons why the closure of J.W. Smith Elementary is currently being proposed this year.

“We don’t want to [close the school], but we can’t operate with a $3.5 million budget deficit,” said Brainerd School Board chair Todd Haugen to area lawmakers.

The school board also lobbied to return governmental control to local school boards versus having a statewide application of laws. Some examples from the school board included K-3 suspensions and the seclusion room prohibition.

“Why don’t we give you, the school board, you, the superintendent, the ability to dictate where the dollars can go?” asked Sen. Mark Johnson, a Republican from District 1 who is currently minority leader in the Minnesota Senate. “‘Hey, we’re not using this fund as much, let’s see if we can use some of that pour-over.’ You guys are poster children for, ‘Look, we can manage this budget so much better if we had some authority to actually use those dollars.'”

Adjustments to compensatory revenue, once accounting for minimum spending requirements, mean even more lost funding from the state and more added strain on the school board’s budget.

“Next year, that’s going to cost the district about $360,000,” said Olson. “It’s going to hurt. So, what we’re asking for really is to have a hold harmless [provision] for compensatory [costs].”

Some other items on the Bemidji School Board’s legislative priorities included lobbying for increases to the school safety levy and asking legislators to bring back fully funded special education transportation.