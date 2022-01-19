Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School District to Stay Closed for Rest of the Week

Lakeland News — Jan. 18 2022

The Bemidji Area School District will remain closed for the remainder of the week, through Friday, January 21, due to high COVID-19 numbers and other illnesses.

In a letter sent out to parents and staff Tuesday night, school officials say the district continues to struggle with the capacity to remain open and to adequately staff facilities. Because of the emergency closure, all scheduled activities will be canceled and any scheduled facilities use will also be canceled.

According to the letter, district staff will spend the next three days preparing for a potential move to distance learning and distributing devices to students who will need them to participate in distance learning. A determination regarding any move to distance learning will be made by this Friday. At that time, an announcement will be made on whether or not it will be implemented, which grade levels may be impacted, and what time period they expect to remain in distance learning.

The district says it will prioritize in-person learning for elementary students based on staffing capacity.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

29 New COVID-19 Deaths, 10,651 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN

US Faces Wave of Omicron Death in Coming Weeks, Models Say

Judge Stops Minnesota Hospital from Disconnecting Ventilator

Walker Community Mourns Death of Corrine Erickson, Beloved Mother and Wife

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.