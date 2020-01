Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji school district discussed the beginning stages of a referendum on Monday that will ask the public for additional support to fund schools in the area. According to Superintendent Tim Lutz, the state of Minnesota does not fund area schools adequately in many instances, which is one of the causes for a referendum.

