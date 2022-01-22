Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School District Returning to In-Person Learning Next Week

Lakeland News — Jan. 21 2022

After a four-day emergency closure of all Bemidji schools, district officials have made the decision that schools will return to in-person learning starting next week.

Bemidji Area Schools made the decision last Thursday to have the emergency shutdown due to the inability to adequately staff schools during a period of high COVID-19 infections and other illnesses. Just today, Superintendent Tim Lutz said that all classes and activities will resume starting Monday, January 24.

“I can tell you that I’ve been hearing reports that everybody is really pleased and excited that we will be returning to school next week,” said Lutz. “Students are excited from the elementary [level] all the way up through the middle and high school, people are excited that activities are returning, parents are happy that students will be back in school where they belong, and all of our district staff are excited that we are back in school.”

According to a release, during the closure, district leaders met to develop plans to keep schools and facilities open, but the district still says they are ready if necessary to shift into distance learning if another emergency arose.

Lutz says that though they have made the decision to return back to school next week, Bemidji Area Schools are still in need of staff and substitutes in a number of positions. The release says current job openings are listed on the ISD 31 website. It also says substitutes are needed in a number of areas, including teachers, paraprofessionals, food service, custodians, and bus drivers. Anyone interested in substituting is asked to visit teachersoncall.com for more information.

