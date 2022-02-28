Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School District Lifts Mask Mandate for School Buses and Vans

Emma HudziakFeb. 28 2022

About a week after deciding to no longer require masks in area schools, the Bemidji School District has now made masks optional on school buses as well.

That’s because as of Friday, February 25, the CDC is no longer requiring public and private school systems, including early child care programs, to mandate masking on school buses and vans in areas with Low or Medium COVID-19 Community Levels. According to the CDC’s updated guidance, Beltrami County is now considered in the Medium category.

Because of that, as of Monday, February 28, ISD 31 is moving from mandating face coverings on school buses and vans to recommending masks on buses and vans. For those who wish to continue wearing face coverings, masks will be provided on all school buses and vans until further notice.

The CDC is made the change to masking on buses to align with updated guidance that no longer recommends indoor mask wearing in K-12 schools and early education settings within areas that have a Low or Medium COVID-19 Community Level.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

28 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,122 New Cases Reported Monday in MN

New CDC COVID Metrics Say Majority of Americans Won’t Need Masks Indoors

Crow Wing Co. Sees Decrease in COVID Cases, But Community Still Feels Stressed

15 New COVID-19 Deaths, 961 New Cases Reported Friday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.