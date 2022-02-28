Bemidji School District Lifts Mask Mandate for School Buses and Vans
About a week after deciding to no longer require masks in area schools, the Bemidji School District has now made masks optional on school buses as well.
That’s because as of Friday, February 25, the CDC is no longer requiring public and private school systems, including early child care programs, to mandate masking on school buses and vans in areas with Low or Medium COVID-19 Community Levels. According to the CDC’s updated guidance, Beltrami County is now considered in the Medium category.
Because of that, as of Monday, February 28, ISD 31 is moving from mandating face coverings on school buses and vans to recommending masks on buses and vans. For those who wish to continue wearing face coverings, masks will be provided on all school buses and vans until further notice.
The CDC is made the change to masking on buses to align with updated guidance that no longer recommends indoor mask wearing in K-12 schools and early education settings within areas that have a Low or Medium COVID-19 Community Level.
