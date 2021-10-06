Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School District in Need of Bus Drivers

Emma HudziakOct. 5 2021

School bus driver shortages are becoming a problem in several districts throughout the area, including Bemidji Area Schools. Though many school districts have been experiencing these shortages, ISD 31 has voiced their need for more drivers.

In other situations, the district will be looking at the possibilities of combining a route or two in order to get students home in the same bus, but that option may result in some students coming home a bit later than expected. The Transportation Department currently has a little 80 buses for routes, and has approximately 8-12 rotating drivers available to fill in as needed.

Superintendent Tim Lutz says that for many years school districts have been struggling to find bus drivers not only locally, but across the country. This year for Bemidji, it has been a continuous challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bemidji school district does not plan on cancelling any routes at this time. The district would like for parents to know that if any routes are delayed for pick up and or drop off, the kids will not be considered tardy by the school.

If you or anyone you know would like to apply to become a bus driver, the Transportation Department can be reached at 218-333-3225.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Beltrami Electric Seeking Nominations for Touchstone Energy Community Award

Officials Investigating Arson Fire in Bemidji

Investigation Into Warren Beaulieu’s Death Continues Nearly a Month After Shooting

Bemidji Area Residents to Join Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.