Bemidji School District in Need of Bus Drivers

School bus driver shortages are becoming a problem in several districts throughout the area, including Bemidji Area Schools. Though many school districts have been experiencing these shortages, ISD 31 has voiced their need for more drivers.

In other situations, the district will be looking at the possibilities of combining a route or two in order to get students home in the same bus, but that option may result in some students coming home a bit later than expected. The Transportation Department currently has a little 80 buses for routes, and has approximately 8-12 rotating drivers available to fill in as needed.

Superintendent Tim Lutz says that for many years school districts have been struggling to find bus drivers not only locally, but across the country. This year for Bemidji, it has been a continuous challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bemidji school district does not plan on cancelling any routes at this time. The district would like for parents to know that if any routes are delayed for pick up and or drop off, the kids will not be considered tardy by the school.

If you or anyone you know would like to apply to become a bus driver, the Transportation Department can be reached at 218-333-3225.

